‘Land of Women’ Release Schedule: When to Watch New Episodes

Eva Longoria is back in a television leading role in “Land of Women,” a six-episode bilingual dramedy series inspired by the novel “la tierra de mujeres” by Sandra Barneda. The “Desperate Housewives” star leads the cast as Gala, a socialite forced to escape New York City with her mother and daughter for a small town in Spain, where secrets about their family’s past and wine grow together.

The show, cocreated by Ramon Campos and Gema R. Neira premieres with two episodes. It marks Longoria’s first TV leading role in almost a decade, and her first time acting in Spanish.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Land of Women.”

When does “Land of Women” premiere?

The dramedy premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, June 26 on Apple TV+. Episodes are typically released around midnight ET, but sometimes drop earlier.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

After the two-episode premiere, new installments will roll out weekly until the finale on July 24.

Here’s the release schedule:

Chapter 1 – Wednesday, June 26

Chapter 2 – Wednesday, June 26

Chapter 3 – Wednesday, July 3

Chapter 4 – Wednesday, July 10

Chapter 5 – Wednesday, July 17

Chapter 6 – Wednesday, July 24 (finale)

Santiago Cabrera and Eva Longoria in “Land of Women.” (Apple TV+)

What Is “Land of Women” about?

Eva Longoria stars as socialite Gala, who is forced to escape her life in New York City after her husband’s decisions get her on the radar of some dangerous individuals. Forced to go on the run, Gala takes her mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to the beautiful village in Spain where Julia was born and raised, unaware of the secrets and trouble her mother left behind many decades ago.

Who’s in the “Land of Women” cast?

“Land of Women” stars Eva Longoria as Gala, Carmen Maura as Julia, Santiago Cabrera as Amat, Victoria Bazúa as Kate, Amaury Nolasco as Kevin, Jim Kitson as Hank and Gloria Muñoz as Mariona.

Watch the trailer: