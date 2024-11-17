‘Landman’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

You might still be catching your breath from the long-awaited return of “Yellowstone,” but series creator Taylor Sheridan already has a new show launching, too. “Landman” will join Sheridan’s other recent hits “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Lioness” in streaming on Paramount+, and once again, Sheridan has attracted a cast full of movie stars and familiar faces.

From Sheridan and co-creator Christian Wallace, the series is based on the podcast “Boomtown” and follows the upstairs/downstairs battle for land, oil and fortune in a West Texas boomtown. “Landman” stars Billy Bob Thornton alongside Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia, Michael Peña and Ali Larter, as well as Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie and Paulina Chávez.

If you’re wondering when you can catch more episodes, here’s you’re guide to when and where to watch “Landman.”

When Does ‘Landman’ Premiere?

‘Landman’ premieres on Paramount+ with two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 17.

When Do New ‘Landman’ Episodes Drop?

Following the two-episode premiere, new ‘Landman’ episodes will be available every week on Sundays through the season finale on

Full ‘Landman’ Episode Release Schedule

‘Landman’ will run for 10 episodes, here’s the full weekly release schedule:

Episode 1 – Nov. 17

Episode 2 – Nov. 17

Episode 3 – Nov. 24

Episode 4 – Dec. 1

Episode 5 – Dec. 8

Episode 6 – Dec. 15

Episode 7 – Dec. 22

Episode 8 – Dec. 29

Episode 9 – Jan. 5

Episode 10 – Jan. 12

Has ‘Landman’ Been Renewed for Season 2?

“Landman” is a brand-new debut and there’s no word on Season 2 yet from Paramount. However, co-creator Christian Wallace told The Direct, “as long as there are stories to tell, I would love to keep telling them.” Adding, he hopes to “keep telling these stories for a while.”

Watch the ‘Landman’ Trailer