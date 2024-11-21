Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Debuts to 5.2 Million Viewers, Biggest Paramount+ Premiere in 2 Years

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman” debuted as the most-watched series premiere Paramount+ has seen in two years.

The series premiere of “Landman” brought in 5.2 million viewers as it debuted Sunday on Paramount+ and aired on Paramount Network immediately after a new episode of “Yellowstone,” according to VideoAmp viewing figures. (CBS typically reports ratings figures from Nielsen, though they are currently in the midst of an ongoing contract dispute).

“Landman” ranked as the biggest global series premiere the streamer has seen in two years, and joined “Tulsa King” and “1923” as the top three biggest season launches in Paramount+ history. In the U.S. alone, “Landman” ranked as Paramount+’s most-watched premiere within its first three days.

The news comes as Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” debuted the second part of its fifth season to impressive viewership, with the Season 5B premiere bringing 16.4 million viewers on Paramount Network, which grew 29% to 21 million viewers after three days of viewing. The Season 5B debut now ranks as the most-watched premiere in “Yellowstone” history.

Co-created by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, “Landman” is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs, per the official logline. Billy Bob Thornton stars in “Landman” alongside Demi Moore, Ali Larter and Jon Hamm.

Sheridan and Wallace executive produce the series alongside David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch EP for Imperative Entertainment while and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt executive produce for “Texas Monthly.” “Landman” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions.

New episodes of “Landman” stream every Sunday on Paramount+.