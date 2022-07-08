Veteran comedic actor Larry Storch, an Emmy nominee best known for his leading performance as Corporal Randolph Agarn on ABC’s 1965 sitcom “F Troop,” has died at age 99.

Storch’s more than 200 screen credits spanned 1950-2010. Per a post on the actor’s official Facebook page, he died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight,” the post reads. “We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved ‘F Troop’ cast and so many friends and family.”

Born Jan. 8, 1923, and raised in the Bronx, New York, Storch was a World War II veteran who always had a penchant for performance. Getting his early start in stand-up comedy – and counting the likes of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz among his fans – he had a flourishing, decades-spanning career, particularly on the small screen.

While “F Troop” was his claim to fame, other recurring screen performances included “Car 54 Where Are You?” and “The Ghost Busters,” among dozens of guest appearances elsewhere. Late-career projects dated through the early 2000s with TV movie “The Funkhousers” and the Anthony Michael Hall–starrer “Funny Valentine” in 2005.

Storch was also well-known for voicing Phineas J. Whoopee on the classic cartoon “Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales.” Other voice acting credits included “Out of the Inkwell,” “The Brady Kids,” “Garfield and Friends,” “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo.”