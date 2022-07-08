Gregory Itzin, the actor best known for playing President Charles Logan in “24,” died Friday morning. He was 74 years old. A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Jon Cassar, who executive produced and directed on the Kiefer Sutherland–starring series, announced Itzin’s death on Twitter, remembering him as “one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with.”

“My friend Greg Itzin passed away today,” Cassar wrote. “He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy. He’ll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him [sic]. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend.”

After a fruitful television career through the 1980s and ’90s – including stints on “ER,” “L.A. Law,” “Quantum Leap” and “Murder One” – Itzin joined the cast of “24” for its fourth season in 2005. His character, Vice President Charles Logan, was initially a recurring character, but he was promoted to president in 2006 and became a villainous fixture on the show for the remainder of its run. Itzin appeared in 44 of the series’ 195 episodes and was twice-nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in 2006 and 2010.

Other recurring roles came after “24,” including characters on “Big Love,” “The Mentalist,” “Covert Affairs,” “Mob City” and “NCIS.” Elsewhere on the small screen, Itzin popped up in several beloved series, albeit mostly in single episodes. He appeared in series including “MacGyver,” “The A-Team” and “Murphy Brown,” among others. Itzin also played Paul Rudd’s father on “Friends,” Theodore Hannigan.

Itzin’s career was largely based in television, though he did appear in some movies like “The Change-Up,” alongside Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds. He was also celebrated on the stage, earning a Tony nomination in 1993 for his featured performance in “The Kentucky Cycle.” He returned to Broadway in 2010’s “Enron”; additional theater credits include productions at the Mark Taper Forum, the Kennedy Center, the Antaeus Theatre Company and the Matrix Theatre Company.

A Washington, D.C., native, Itzin launched his acting training and career in San Francisco out of the American Conservatory Theater.