Lenny Von Dohlen, Keeper of Laura Palmer’s Secret Diary on ‘Twin Peaks,’ Dies at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who played Harold Smith on the hit series “Twin Peaks,” has died. He was 63.

His sister confirmed his death Friday on Facebook. No cause was given.

Dohlen played Harold Smith, the eccentric, soft-spoken shut-in who kept Laura Palmer’s diary safely hidden away – until it was stolen, and the character hanged himself out of grief. It was implied that he had been in love with the teen Palmer, whose murder was at the center of “Twin Peaks” world.

Like many of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” actors, Von Dohlen would be best-known for the small role, despite a healthy acting career in film and TV that never went dormant. Through the years Von Dohlen booked dozens of movies and recurring roles on shows like “CSI: Miami,” “Psych” and “Criminal Minds.”

His death comes less than a month after “Twin Peaks” theme singer and regular Lynch collaborator Julee Cruise died at 65.

Born in Georgia, Von Dohlen studied drama in college and made his film debut in the 1983 film “Tender Mercies,” starring Robert Duvall. That opened opportunities for leading roles, including the 1984 sci-fi rom-com “Electric Dreams,” in which he played a man in a love triangle with a woman and a personal computer.

Though he was primarily a dramatic actor, he wasn’t afraid to try new things – like playing one of the bumbling bad guys in “Home Alone 3” in 1997. He was also a prolific theater actor, starring in major productions on both coasts.

He is survived by a daughter, Hazel Van Dohlen, and his sister Catherine.