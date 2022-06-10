Julee Cruise, ‘Twin Peaks’ Theme Singer and David Lynch Regular, Dies at 65

Julee Cruise, one of David Lynch’s go-to musicians who sang on a version of the “Twin Peaks” theme song “Falling” that became a hit in Europe, has died, her husband said. She was 65.

Husband Edward Grinnan wrote on Facebook: “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace.”

“Falling” was an instrumental written by “Twin Peaks” soundtrack and score maestro Angelo Badalamenti. Unlike the frenetic, high-energy theme songs and sequences of the era, he 1990 hit show’s opening song was a hypnotic, lilting tone-poem played over images of a waterfall, signaling a … different kind of network TV program.

Lynch wrote lyrics for Cruise to do a vocal version, with her airy melody following the rising and falling keyboard accents. It was a hit in the U.K., and across Europe and Australia.

Cruise met Lynch before “Twin Peaks,” working with the director in 1986 on “Blue Velvet,” which features her vocals on another Badalamenti special. She would later work as a fill-in singer for the B-52’s, which her husband said made up the happiest moments of her working life.