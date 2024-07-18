‘Last Call’ With Brian Sullivan Canceled at CNBC After One Season

“Last Call,” the CNBC business talk show anchored by Brian Sullivan, was canceled Thursday after one season, TheWrap has learned.

The network will seek to employ the short-lived series’ staffers, said to be in the single-digits, at other programs following the cancellation, effective immediately. Sullivan will remain with the network as an anchor and senior national correspondent.

Dan Colarusso, SVP of CNBC Business News, told the team of the decision in an internal memo Thursday, noting that “the challenging conditions we saw in our industry earlier this year have not abated.”

“This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary as we realign resources to support other growth areas of our business,” Colarusso wrote.

The 7 p.m. time slot has previously proven tricky for CNBC to pin down. Facing cable news competitors like MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, CNBC previously canceled “The News With Shepard Smith” after just two years in November 2022. Sullivan was his replacement.

The network’s core viewers are by and large not seeking news content at 7 p.m., according to data obtained by TheWrap. A majority 51% are not watching TV at that time; 5% are watching streaming content; and 44% are watching traditional TV — mostly entertainment and sports programming.

Read Colarusso’s memo in full, below:

As we pass the midpoint of 2024, the challenging conditions we saw in our industry earlier this year have not abated, and we need to continue to make strategic moves to maintain our position in the marketplace.

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to cease production of “Last Call.“ Over the last year and a half, the team has done a remarkable job covering breaking market news and engaging with some of the most interesting characters in the business world. I want to thank them for their sincerely inspired work and their commitment to the show’s mission. Beginning today, CNBC Business Day programming will conclude with “Mad Money“ followed by alternative programming such as “Shark Tank“ each weeknight.

This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary as we realign resources to support other growth areas of our business.

While this news is disappointing, I want to emphasize that this move is essential for our long-term success. By redirecting our resources, we can invest more effectively in initiatives that will help drive innovation and expand our reach.

Brian Sullivan will continue to be an integral part of CNBC as an anchor and Senior National Correspondent. We are committed to providing support to the team during this transition and will work within CNBC and across the News Group to identify potential opportunities for those affected employees.

Thank you for your understanding as we are working through these changes.

Dan

The New York Times’ Ben Mullin first broke the news.