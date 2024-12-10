Seth Meyers Interrupts His Own Rant About Trump’s Tariff Plan: ‘Why The Hell Am I Explaining This? No One Cares’

Leave it to Seth Meyers to break the late night fourth wall. During a Closer Look focused on how President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plan will make life more expensive for the average American, Meyers interrupted himself.

It all started with Trump’s recent interview with “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker. During that interview, the reporter pushed the former President on his proposal to increase tariffs against the Unites States’ three biggest trading partners despite his campaign promise that inflation would decrease. “Can you guarantee American families won’t pay more?” Welker asked.

“I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” Trump said in response.

“Trump suddenly can’t guarantee that his policies won’t do the one thing he consistently promised not to do and the one thing everyone said they would do and that’s for an obvious reason: Tariffs raise prices. Everyone knows that,” Meyers said on Monday night. “If you want to argue that tariffs are necessary to curtail foreign imports of stuff like cars and steel in order to boost domestic production of those things, then fine. But you can’t argue that they magically lower prices when they do the opposite.”

Meyers then threw up his hands. “Why the hell am I explaining this? No one cares,” Meyers said.

He then called back to a previous joke that mocked the glacial speed of the NYPD search force in the UnitedHealthcare shooting case. “Looking for logic in Trump’s answers is like looking for evidence in Central Park.”

Meyers also mocked Trump’s answer about not being able to “guarantee tomorrow.” “It’s not a great sign when the incoming president talks like a depressed existential philosopher,” Meyers said before launching into a black-and-white segment. While pretending to smoke a cigarette, Meyers quoted Trump in French. Watch the full segment above.