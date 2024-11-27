Seth Meyers Says Tom Homan’s Deportation Plan Seems to Target Most of Trump’s Cabinet | Video

Though Donald Trump has earned quite a bit of backlash for his cabinet picks, Seth Meyers isn’t as worried. The NBC host joked on Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night” that Trump will probably have to replace “most of” them, thanks to his border czar’s deportation plan.

That border czar will be Tom Homan, who has said in interviews that his mass deportation plans will take a “targeted” approach. As Meyers explained, “the priority targets will be public safety threats, national security threats and fugitives.”

“So it sounds like Trump’s gonna have to replace most of his cabinet,” Meyers joked.

Indeed, multiple people Trump has selected for his cabinet have previously been flagged as threats. Pete Hegseth, the Fox News weekend host who Trump’s nominated to lead the Department of Defense was flagged as a possible “insider threat” by a fellow member of the National Guard.

House Dems, including a former CIA officer, have also expressed concerns about Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s choice for director of national intelligence, being a national security threat as well.

Meyers also poked fun at Tom Homan’s planned trip down to the border, wondering why politicians ever go in the first place.

“I don’t get this obsession with physically going down to the border. What do you think you’re gonna see, the problem?” he joked. “‘Oh! Somebody left this gate open! Solved it!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full monologue in the video above.