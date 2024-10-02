‘Law & Order’ Season 24 Release Schedule

“Law & Order:” returns to NBC for Season 24 on Oct. 3, with a new police lieutenant, played by Maura Tierney of “The Affair” and “Twisters,” and Tony Goldwyn, who joined the series Season 23, returning as D.A. Nicholas Baxter.

The Season 24 premiere episode is titled “Catch & Kill,” which sees Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) taking “drastic action” to convince an eyewitness to come forward in the case of a murdered Brooklyn prosecutor. Meanwhile, Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) struggles to adjust to the new lieutenant.

Here’s what you need to know about when and where to catch upcoming episodes:

When does “Law & Order” Season 24 premiere?

“Law & Order” Season 24 premieres on Thursday, Oct. on NBC at 8 p.m. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m. and stream on Peacock the next day.

Are new episodes of “Law & Order” Season 24 streaming?

Yes, new episodes will hit Peacock the day after the NBC premiere.

What day and time do new episodes of “Law & Order” debut?

New episodes premiere on Thursdays on NBC at 8 p.m.

Who is in the “Law & Order” Season 24 cast?

“ER” star Maura Tierney joins the cast as Lt. Jessica Brady, whose character takes over for the departing Lieutenant Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim).

The series also stars Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter, Mehcad Brooks as Detective Jalen Shaw, Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley, Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price and Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun.

We can also expect to see “New Amsterdam” and “Blacklist” star Ryan Eggold appear as a guest star.



Will there be any “Law & Order” and “SVU” crossovers this season?

Yes. “Law & Order” showrunner Rick Eid told TheWrap in August that Benson will be “a big part” of the lead-in show’s episode. “[Benson] has a pre-existing relationship with the defendant in this case,” he said of the investigation into the murder or a tech CEO. “It felt organic to who Mariska’s character is, and it was an interesting element to the story that gave it another layer,” he said.

Watch the “Law & Order” and “Law & Order SVU” trailers below:

NBC released a joint trailer for both “SVU” Season 26 and “Law & Order”