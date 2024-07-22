‘Law & Order’ Adds Maura Tierney to Season 24 Cast

Maura Tierney is joining “Law & Order” Season 24 as an NYPD lieutenant.

The twice-Emmy nominated star of “ER” and “The Affair” will take over the spot left vacant by Camryn Manheim’s exit.

Manheim played police lieutenant Kate Dixon for three seasons on the series. In May, it was announced she would not be returning after Season 23. The “Person of Interest” actress was part of the NBC series’ revival in 2022. Most of that ensemble cast, which included Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson, have since left.

Season 24 of the long-running procedural will premiere on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Tierney currently costars in the Universal box office hit “Twisters.” She was also part of the cast of last year’s A24 biopic “The Iron Claw,” which received a Best Ensemble Award from the National Board of Review.

Season 23 of “Law & Order” saw the addition of “Veep” alum Reid Scott, whose character Vincent Riley was partnered with Mehcad Brooks’ detective Jalen Shaw. “Scandal” star Tony Goldwyn also joined as Nicholas Baxter, acting New York D.A. after Waterston’s exit. The Season 23 finale left the results of Baxter’s election up in the air.

The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wolf Entertainment.

Tierney won a Golden Globe for her role as Helen Solloway on Showtime’s “The Affair,” which also earned her Emmy and Critics Choice Television nominations.

From 1999 to 2009, she played Abby Lockhart on “ER.” She earned an Emmy nomination for a plot arc in which she had to deal with her bipolar mother, played by guest star Sally Field.

Tierney is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment