‘Law & Order: SVU’ Preview: Benson’s No-Nonsense Takedown of an Abuse Enabler | Exclusive Video

In this exclusive preview of Thursday night’s episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), confronts a woman who has been covering up her boss Frank’s sexual assaults on young female employees for years.

Grace (guest star Lucy Owen) is the Chief Operating Officer at the company and tells Benson she will not testify against her boss (played by guest star David Alan Basche) and that paying off his victim is just “the price of doing business.”

“Just checking to see if you have got a conscience,” Benson tells Grace, who does not want to lose the “big chunk of equity” she has in the company.

“It is a hell of an incentive,” Benson says. “But I think that you know how he uses young women in your office for his own gain.”

She tells Grace, “I understand what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated field. I have been with NYPD for 30 years … Things were different when you and I first started our careers. Weren’t they?”

“What am I supposed to do?” the woman objects.

Benson drives her point home: “What are you supposed to do? You are the chief operating officer, or is that just some vanity title that was given to you for your collusion? You did not have a female COO when we were coming up. These girls do.”

She leaves her card with the rattled executive saying, “In case you want to talk.”

Other guest stars in the episode include Nicole Zyana, Leo Easton Kelly, Michael McGrady, Elizabeth Brady, Brian Cade and Kyle Kankonde. Ami Brabson recurs as Judge Karyn Blake.

“SVU” airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on NBC and streams the next day on Paramount+.