‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 26 Release Schedule

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” returns to NBC for Season 26 on Oct. 3, with Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team investigating the violent assault on three law students.

The episode is titled “Fracture,” and here’s the logline: “The SVU investigates a brutal attack on a group of law students; Benson hopes the discovery of a hidden camera will crack the case open; Carisi’s best chance at conviction is catching the defendant in a lie.”

Here’s what you need to know about when and where to catch upcoming episodes of your favorite special crime unit:

When does “Law & Order: SVU” Season 26 premiere?

“Law & Order: SVU” Season 26 premieres on Thursday, Oct. on NBC at 9 p.m. New episodes will air weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m and stream on Peacock the next day.

Cast of “SVU” Season 26 (L to R): Ice-T, Kevin Kane, Mariska Hargitay, Octavio Pisano, Aimé Donna Kelly and Juliana Aidén Martinez (CREDIT: NBC)

Are new episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” Season 26 streaming?

Yes, new episodes will hit Peacock the day after the NBC premiere.

What day and time do new episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” debut?

New episodes premiere on Thursdays on NBC at 9 p.m.

Who is in the “Law & Order: SVU” Season 26 cast?

Mariska Hargitay stars as Captain Olivia Benson, with Ice-T as Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, Peter Scanavino as Assistant District Attorney Dominick “Sonny” Carisi, Jr., Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco, Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno. Recurring characters include Kelli Giddish as Sergeant Amanda Rollins, Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter-Benson (Benson’s son) and Aimé Donna Kelly as Captain Renee Curry.

Joining the cast for Season 26 is Juliana Aidén Martinez of “Griselda” and “Prodigal Son” as Detective Kate Silva, whose father is a career policeman.

Juliana Aidén Martinez joins the cast of “SVU” as Det. Kate Silva in Season 26 (CREDIT: NBC)

Will there be any “Law & Order” and “SVU” crossovers this season?

Yes. “Law & Order” showrunner Rick Eid told TheWrap in August that Benson will be “a big part” of the lead-in show’s episode. “[Benson] has a pre-existing relationship with the defendant in this case,” he said of the investigation into the murder or a tech CEO. “It felt organic to who Mariska’s character is, and it was an interesting element to the story that gave it another layer,” he said.

Watch the “Law & Order” and “Law & Order SVU” trailers below:

NBC released a joint trailer for both “SVU” Season 26 and “Law & Order”