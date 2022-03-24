“Legacies” is about to get one major vampire family reunion. Several members of the infamous Mikaelson family will be returning to Mystic Falls next month.

Charles Michael Davis (Marcel Gerard), Nathaniel Buzolic (Kol Mikaelson), Claire Holt (Rebekah Mikaelson), and Riley Voelkel (Freya Mikaelson) are all guest-starring in the April 14 episode of the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff series.

Here’s the logline for the episode:

Hope continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya. Kaleb wants to introduce Cleo to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzie devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces.

While Holt and Voelkel have previously made appearances on “Legacies,” this will be the first time Davis and Buzolic have guest-starred.

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within “The Vampire Diaries” universe, The CW’s “Legacies” debuted in 2018 and is currently in its fourth season. The show tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

“Legacies” stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman, the now-exited Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse as Milton “MG” Greasley, Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby, Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael, Chris Lee as Kaleb, Leo Howard as Ethan Mac and Ben Levin as Jed, with Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman.