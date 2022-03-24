Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen in "Kung Fu"/The CW

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Flash’ and ‘Kung Fu’ Get Big Bumps in Viewership

by | March 24, 2022 @ 2:25 PM

Both drew their biggest audiences since December 2021

“Survivor” battled its way to the top on Wednesday, easily taking the title of primetime’s highest-rated and most-watched show. 

But CBS’ ho-hum ratings the rest of the night kept the network from earning the overall highest average. That went to Fox, which was aided by a 0.7 rating for “The Masked Singer.”

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘Legacies': Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic Will Return to Mystic Falls
lost city

Sandra Bullock’s ’The Lost City’ Seeks to Expand Box Office Beyond Young Men
Masked Singer fox

‘Masked Singer': How Thingamabob and Cyclops Outfoxed the Judges

‘This Is Us’ Tops Tuesday Ratings on Otherwise Ho-Hum Night for NBC
LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell

Why LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell Signed On to Produce ‘Come Dance With Me’
how i met your father demand hulu hilary duff

Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’ Is Struggling to Maintain Audience Demand | Chart

Kevin and Frankie Jonas to Host ABC Competition Series ‘Claim to Fame’

‘Supernatural’ Alum Misha Collins to Play Harvey Dent in the CW’s ‘Gotham Knights’
Mark Burnett Jennifer Salke Michael De Luca Amazon MGM

Why MGM’s Top Execs Face an Uphill Battle Under Amazon Leadership
Chrissy Metz as Kate in "This Is Us" (NBC)

‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz on How ‘The Hill’ Taught Kate ‘She’s Got to Be the One to Show Up For Herself’

‘9-1-1’ Spring Premiere Answers the Call to Top Monday Night Ratings