Both drew their biggest audiences since December 2021

But CBS’ ho-hum ratings the rest of the night kept the network from earning the overall highest average. That went to Fox, which was aided by a 0.7 rating for “The Masked Singer.”

“Survivor” battled its way to the top on Wednesday, easily taking the title of primetime’s highest-rated and most-watched show.

The CW’s “Flash” and “Kung Fu” both saw their highest viewership numbers since December 2021. “Flash” drew about a 23% increase in viewers, while “Kung Fu” earned a significant increase of around 37%.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. CBS came in first in total viewers with an average of 3.4 million, according to official numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.5. NBC was second in total viewers with 3.3 million.

On CBS, “Survivor” raked in a 0.8 rating and 5.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beyond the Edge” fell to a 0.4 rating and 2.8 million total viewers. “Good Sam” slipped even further to a 0.2 rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 10.

ABC and NBC tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4. For NBC, reruns of the “One Chicago” trilogy drew relatively low but steady numbers. “Chicago Med” had a 0.3 rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Chicago Fire” got a 0.4 rating and 3.4 million total viewers. “Chicago PD” drew a 0.4 rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was third in terms of total viewers with 3.1 million, while ABC came in fourth with 2.3 million. On Fox, “The Masked Singer” pulled a 0.7 rating and 4.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Domino Masters” received a 0.4 rating and 2 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 668,000. “Flash” earned a 0.1 rating and 689,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Kung Fu” had a 0.1 rating and 647,000 total viewers at 9.