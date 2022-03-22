The CW isn’t waiting until upfronts to greenlight several of the network’s current shows. On Tuesday afternoon, the network announced it had given early renewals to seven of its primetime programs for the 2022-2023 season.

“All American,” “The Flash,” “Kung Fu,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Superman & Lois” and “Walker” were the shows that got the early pickup news.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW said in a statement. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

They join alternative series which were previously renewed — “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion,” and “World’s Funniest Animals.”