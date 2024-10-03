‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

The Vox Machina squad is back for Season 3 and they’re taking their fight to hell.

The Chroma Conclave continue their assault on Tal’Dorei in the third season while the group heads to hell to find a solution. The series is the continued adaptation of Critical Role’s first live-play Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the batch release schedule of the show’s third season.

When does “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 3 come out?

The third season of Critical Role and Prime Video’s “The Legend of Vox Machina” premieres Thursday, Oct. 3.

How can I watch “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 3?

“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 3 streams on Prime Video.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Legend of Vox Machina” splits the difference when it comes to being released weekly or all at once. Every Thursday for the month of October the series will drop three episodes for streaming. Here’s the full rundown on the schedule:

Episode 1 – Oct. 3

Episode 2 – Oct. 3

Episode 3 – Oct. 3

Episode 4 – Oct. 10

Episode 5 – Oct. 10

Episode 6 – Oct. 10

Episode 7 – Oct. 17

Episode 8 – Oct. 17

Episode 9 – Oct. 17

Episode 10 – Oct. 24

Episode 11 – Oct. 24

Episode 12 – Oct. 24

What is “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 3 about?

“The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 3 continues the animated adaptation of Critical Role’s first D&D campaign. The crew bring the fight to hell as their struggle against the Chroma Conclave heats up. Here the official logline:

“The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. The lovable band of misfits must rise above their inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, the Tal’Dorei republic and all of Exandria.”

Who is in “The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 3 cast?

The numerous voice actors who played in the actual play on Critical Role reprise their roles in the Prime Video series. They include Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray, and Travis Willingham. Critical Role’s dungeon master Matthew Mercer voices a number of characters through the series.

Watch the trailer