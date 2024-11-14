‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 Tops Nielsen’s Streaming List With 1.6 Billion Minutes Viewed

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” isn’t just a Netflix hit; it’s a certified TV hit. The legal drama from David E. Kelley garnered 1.6 billion minutes viewed on Nielsen’s Top Streaming list for the week that spanned Oct. 14 to 20. Considering the fact that Season 3 of the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series premiered midway through that week on Oct. 17, those numbers are especially impressive.

According to Nielsen, the audience for “The Lincoln Lawyer” tends to be a bit older than the typical streaming audience, as 61% falls into the 50 years and over age range.