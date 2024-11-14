‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 Tops Nielsen’s Streaming List With 1.6 Billion Minutes Viewed

Netflix also dominated the second and third spots thanks to “Love Is Blind” and “Outer Banks”

The Lincoln Lawyer
Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freemann, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller "The Lincoln Lawyer" (Photo Credit: Lara Solanki/Netflix)

“The Lincoln Lawyer” isn’t just a Netflix hit; it’s a certified TV hit. The legal drama from David E. Kelley garnered 1.6 billion minutes viewed on Nielsen’s Top Streaming list for the week that spanned Oct. 14 to 20. Considering the fact that Season 3 of the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series premiered midway through that week on Oct. 17, those numbers are especially impressive.

According to Nielsen, the audience for “The Lincoln Lawyer” tends to be a bit older than the typical streaming audience, as 61% falls into the 50 years and over age range.

