‘Little House on the Prairie’ Gets Reboot at Netflix

Netflix has ordered a reboot of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic 1930s book series”Little House on the Prairie,” TheWrap has learned.

The series will be a revised version of Wilder’s series, and Rebecca Sonnenshine (“The Boys”) will serve as showrunner.

“’Little House on the Prairie’ has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we are excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” Vice President of Drama Series at Netflix Jinny Howe said in a statement.

In addition, Sonnenshine will also executive produce the series alongside Joy Gorman Wettels of Joy Coalition, Friendly Family Productions, Dana Fox and Susanna Fogel. Netflix’s “Little House on the Prairie” comes will be produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content Studios.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old,” Sonnenshine also shared in a statement. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience with Netflix.”

Wilder’s books were a collection of autobiographical stories and were released between 1932 and 1943. “Little House on the Prairie,” which was adapted into a TV series in 1974, centers on the adventures of the Ingalls family who lives on a farm in 1800s Minnesota. The TV show ran for nine seasons, concluding on May 10, 1982

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series,” Trip Friendly, CEO of Friendly Family Productions, said. Friendly is the son of Ed Friendly, one of the executive producers of the original series. “I am thrilled by our talented creative team led by Rebecca Sonnenshine who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community and survival to long-time fans and new generations.”

Kayla Cobb contributed to this story.