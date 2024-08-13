Netflix Launches Weekly Live Series Hosted by Celebrity Medium Tyler Henry

Netflix is continuing its push into live programming with a new weekly series, “Live From the Other Side” hosted by medium Tyler Henry, premiering Sept. 17.

The eight live shows, which will stream every Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT on the platform for 45 minutes apiece, follow Henry as he gives celebrity guests hope, healing and long sought-after answers through emotional readings that showcase his gifts as a medium, clairvoyant and medical intuitive.

“Not even I could’ve predicted that I’d be doing a LIVE show on Netflix! I am super humbled and grateful for the opportunity. I know the skepticism that comes with mediums — and this project will let me lean into that in an honest and unedited way, demonstrating high-stakes readings in real time,” Henry said in a Tuesday statement. “My goal is for this live format to open some minds and change some lives. This project is my biggest, most interactive yet and I can’t wait for you all to join me on Sept. 17.”

“Live From the Other Side” is executive produced by Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale and Jill Dickerson for 44 Blue Productions and Michael Corbett and Larry Stern for Corbett/Stern Productions. John Ferracane serves as showrunner.

The 28-year-old first began receiving mental images when he was 10 years old with the foretelling of his grandmother’s death. The latest project comes after he originally starred in the E! series “Hollywood Medium” before moving to Netflix with “Life After Death” in 2022.

“Live From the Other Side” marks the streamer’s latest live event, following “The Roast of Tom Brady,” “Katt Williams: Woke Foke,” “Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA,” “Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats,” “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” the Netflix Slam, the Netflix Cup and “Dinner Time Live With David Chang.”

Future live events for the streamer include “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef,” Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, NFL games on Christmas Day and WWE Raw next year.