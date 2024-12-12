Lloyd Braun, Sarah Bremner and Noah Oppenheim Launch Prologue Entertainment With Backing From Jeff Zucker, RedBird

Industry veterans Lloyd Braun, Sarah Bremner and Noah Oppenheim are launching their own independent production studio, Prologue Entertainment, with backing from Jeff Zucker and RedBird Capital. Prologue was officially unveiled on Thursday as a studio that will develop and produce premium scripted series and film content. With Zucker and RedBird’s backing, they’ll also finance and co-finance productions.

Upcoming projects already in the works from Prologue include Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Netflix film, which was written by Oppenheim and is currently in post-production. Prologue is also behind the Robert De Niro-led Netflix series “Zero Day,” created by Oppenheim, Eric Newman and Michael S. Schmidt, as well as the Blumhouse/Atomic Monster psychological exorcism thriller, “The Root of All Evil” and female survival thriller “Trapped,” from a Black List screenplay by Jill Blankenship.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jeff Zucker and RedBird to launch Prologue Entertainment,” Braun, Bremner and Oppenheim said in a statement. “Together, we aim to create compelling fictional films and series, often drawing inspiration from real-world characters and events resulting in projects that both entertain and engage.”

RedBird’s investment will be overseen by Jeff Zucker, operating partner at RedBird.

“My investment philosophy has always been driven by working with the best in the business. Lloyd, Sarah and Noah are prime examples of that, and they fit into our growing portfolio well,” Zucker said in a statement. “We know that premium, quality storytelling and content is what matters, and that’s what we are already focused on producing at Prologue Entertainment.”