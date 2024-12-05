LA Times to Publish ‘Bias Meter’ on News Stories, Owner Says

Patrick Soon-Shiong’s plans to give the Los Angeles Times newsroom a rebirth continue to take shape, this time with the implementation of a so-called “bias meter.”

The L.A. Times owner explained his decision to add the artificial intelligence-backed feature with recent editorial board addition, Scott Jennings. The pair discussed the update — which could come as soon as January 2025 — on Jennings’ “Flyover Country” podcast on Wednesday.

“Whether in news or opinion … you have a bias meter,” Soon-Shiong said. “So that someone could understand as a reader that the source of the article has some level of bias.”

He elaborated, “The reader can press a button and get both sides of that exact same story, based on that story, and then give comments.”

The billionaire’s newly unveiled plan echoed similar sentiments he made in November while promising impending changes at the LAT. “It is our obligation to ensure that our readers can tell what is News versus just Opinion,” Soon-Shiong wrote on X. “Every American’s views should be heard and we will label Opinion as ‘Voices’ … Voices of California and of the USA.”

Jennings was added to the Times’ new editorial board after Soon-Shiong was criticized for blocking his staff’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. The newspaper owner explained that he wanted to make changes in order to become more “fair and balanced” in light of President-elect Donald Trump winning the election.

“Growing the board with experts who have thoughtful balanced views and new candidates are accepting the challenge to join us,” Soon-Shiong wrote on X. “Way to go Scott and thanks for accepting.”

Scott’s appointment itself led to some controversy, when Soon-Shiong and Status journalist Oliver Darcy had a “combative” interview cut short last week. “It was when I attempted to broach this topic with Soon-Shiong that our conversation grew combative,” Darcy shared in his newsletter. “He told me it was merely my ‘opinion’ that Trump lies more than other politicians. I pushed back, noting that the depths of his dishonesty have been well-documented by fact-based news organizations. Soon-Shiong didn’t apparently appreciate that. He scolded me for making ‘a statement.’”



