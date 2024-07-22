‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Winner Revealed: Who Won the $100,000 Cash Prize?

After over a month of almost daily episodes, “Love Island USA” has crowned its Season 6 winners.

The Peacock reality dating show narrowed down potential winners to its final four couples during Friday’s episode, and viewers began voting for their favorite couple, the results of which were revealed during Sunday’s Season 6 finale.

Fan-favorite couple Serena Page and Kordell Beckham scored America’s vote, and received the grand prize of $100,000. The show also revealed that it will add a special reunion episode premiering Monday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The episode will reunite host Ariana Madix with the Season 6 cast for a look back at their dramatic journey.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham in “Love Island USA.” (Ben Symons/Peacock)

The final four couples competing for the grand prize were Page and Beckham, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez and Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington.

As a result of Friday’s elimination, Kassy Castillo and Rob Rausch, who only recently coupled up after she entered the villa as a bombshell, were dumped from the island alongside Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans. Martin and Evans seemed to be frontrunners despite facing rocky times after Evans made a connection in Casa Amor, though it seems fans weren’t as easy to forgive as Martin.

“Love Island” Season 6 debuted in June, and quickly became one of the buzziest reality shows of the summer, with viewers rallying behind fan favorites like Kateb and Craig.

The season kicked off with 10 islanders, some of whom have been dumped from the villa over the course of the season as new entries (known as bombshells) came into the villa to test connections. As expected, Casa Amor shook up existing dynamics as the islanders were split up from their couple and met with potential new connections.

After “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland hosted the show for two installments for Seasons 4 and 5, “Vanderpump Rules” alum and “Love Island” superfan Ariana Madix picked up hosting duties this season.

“‘Love Island’ is my favorite show — I’ve always loved watching every single moment and I always feel like I can’t get enough,” Madix told TheWrap. “I … get to see everything play out in real time.”

“Love Island USA” Seasons 4-6 are now streaming on Peacock.