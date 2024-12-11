Jimmy Kimmel Appreciates Thirst Over Luigi Mangione: ‘We’re Moving Away From Non-Stop Election Coverage’ | Video

As more and more photos are released of Luigi Mangione, the man charged with the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, more and more people appear to be fawning over the alleged killer due to his looks. And really, Jimmy Kimmel is OK with that.

“So many women, and so many men are going nuts over how good looking this killer is,” Kimmel marveled during his monologue on Tuesday night. “And there’s a huge wave of horny washing over us right now.”

From there, he spent a few minutes reading out conversations between his writers and their loved ones — names changed to hide their real identities — which included hopes to get chosen for jury duty in this case and more.

The ABC host was particularly baffled by fancams being made for Mangione (for those unaware, a fancam is a “tribute montage,” as Kimmel explained it).

That said, Kimmel admitted that, while it may be weird for people to be obsessed with Mangione, it is nice to be collectively talking about something else for a change.

“I have to say, it does feel kind of good. We’re moving away from non-stop election coverage and back to drooling over a cold-blooded murderer’s eyebrows and abs,” he joked. “I think that might be progress! Maybe not, I don’t know.”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.