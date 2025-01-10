Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein to Receive Posthumous Producers Guild Trailblazer Awards

The Producers Guild of America will posthumously honor late producers Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein with the Trailblazer Award, the guild announced on Friday. Their tributes will take place at the Producers Guild Awards, to be held Feb. 8 in Los Angeles.

Obst and Weinstein, who both died in 2024, will receive the awards for “their shared commitment to paving the way for female producers and championing women’s voices in Hollywood.”

“Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein have made a lasting impact on the industry with their trailblazing work and steadfast commitment to amplifying women’s voices,” Producers Guild of America presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line said in a statement.

“Lynda and Paula embody the spirit of women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations of producers. Their visionary work includes iconic films that have defined eras, alongside their unwavering commitment to championing underrepresented stories,” they continued. “Honoring them highlights their dedication to empowerment, innovation, and mentorship, celebrating not just their individual legacies but also their shared commitment to advocating for women and fostering collaboration.”

Obst, who died last October at 74, was a veteran film and TV producer whose work included classic romantic comedies such as “Sleepless in Seattle” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” as well as sci-fi classics “Interstellar” and “Contact.” Her TV credits included “Hot in Cleveland,” “Good Girls Revolt” and “The Hot Zone.” She was also a celebrated author, editor and essayist.

At the time of her death, Obst’s son, Oly, praised her for being “a trailblazer and a fierce advocate for women.”

Weinstein was a two-time Emmy-winning producer behind “Truman,” “Recount” and “Grace & Frankie.” Her résumé included over 30 films, including “American Flyers,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Analyze This,” “Analyze That,” “The Perfect Storm,” “Monster-in-Law” and “Rumor Has It.” Weinstein also held executive posts at various studios and agencies, including United Artists, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros. and Tribeca Enterprises.

She died last March at 78. Her daughter, Hannah Rosenberg, commended her mother for “shatter[ing] barriers in Hollywood” and “lift[ing] other women along with her.”