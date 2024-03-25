Paula Weinstein, the two-time Emmy-winning producer behind “Truman” and “Recount,” has died. She was 78.

Weinstein’s daughter Hannah Rosenberg confirmed her mother’s death to TheWrap on Monday, revealing she died peacefully at her home in New York.

“The world is a lesser place without my mother. She was a masterful producer and a force of nature for the things she believed in, including the many projects that spanned her illustrious career, the stories she fought to tell and the social justice causes she championed,” Rosenberg said in a statement.

“She shattered barriers in Hollywood and always lifted other women along with her,” she continued. “And I know my mother would want me to add this: if you’d like to honor her, please stop what you are doing and turn your attention toward reelecting President Biden and making sure Democrats win down the ballot so we can be sure Democracy survives in America and around the world.”

The late PGA Award winner’s résumé included over 30 films, such as “American Flyers,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “Analyze This,” “Analyze That,” “The Perfect Storm,” “Monster-in-Law,” “Rumor Has It,” “Blood Diamond,” “Looney Tunes: Back in Action” and “This Is Where I Leave You,” among many others, as well as being an executive producer on all seven seasons of “Grace and Frankie.”

Additionally, Weinstein’s long career in Hollywood included executive-level roles as president of United Artists, EVP at 20th Century Fox, VP at Warner Bros. and CCO at Tribeca Enterprises, which she departed in 2023 to focus on her political activism. She also received a further two Emmy nominations for her made-for-TV movies and won a Women in Film Crystal Award.

Weinstein was born Nov. 19, 1945, in New York City to producer and journalist Hannah and Pete Weinstein. She was married to fellow producer Mark Rosenberg from 1985 until his death in 1992.

