Dan Wilcox, an Emmy-winning writer and producer behind “M*A*S*H” and many other beloved TV series, died earlier this month. He was 82.

The creative is best known for his work on the latter seasons of “M*A*S*H,” including its 1983 series finale, as well as his writing work on classic children’s TV show “Sesame Street,” as well as its spin-offs “Shalom Sesame” and “Play With Me Sesame.”

Wilcox was also a WGA member for over six decades, and had served as a guild board member since 2005. In 2017, Wilcox was honored with the Morgan Cox Award for his service to the guild, with previous WGA West president Howard A. Rodman applauding the writer for being “a voice for the voiceless.”

“His work, at once passionate and effective, has been on behalf of those who might otherwise lack the power to make themselves fully heard,” Rodman said while presenting the recognition.

WGA West communications officer Gregg Mitchell wrote of Wilcox’s passing on X (formerly Twitter) Monday that he was “a great guy.”

“RIP to veteran TV writer, past WGAW Board of Directors member and Morgan Cox Award honoree Dan Wilcox,” Mitchell wrote. “Had the pleasure of working with him over the years.”

Wilcox’s first awards recognition came in 1970 where he won an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming for “Sesame Street,” and went on to be nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Series in 1978 for an “America 2-Night” episode with Carol Burnett.

Partnering up with “Sesame Street” writer Thad Mumford, Wilcox served as a writer and executive story editor for “M*A*S*H” from 1979-83. Mumford and Wilcox were recognized with five WGA award nominations for their episodic writing on “M*A*S*H.”

Wilcox’s work on “M*A*S*H” was further recognized with a 1981 Emmys nod for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, with “M*A*S*H” receiving nods for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1982 and 1983.

Over the course of his six-decade career, Wilcox also raked up writing credits on “Cosby,” “Becker,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Growing Pains,” “Bay City Blues” and “Blue’s Clues,” among others, and served as an executive producer on “The Duck Factory,” “Newhart,” “Growing Pains” and “FM.”

Wilcox is survived by his wife, Leslie Easterbrook, his sister, Nina, and his nieces, Julie and Wendy.

