‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ Special Draws 7.6 Million Viewers, Most Watched Since 2021

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” special is ending on a bang. This year’s installment of the event, which was available to watch on NBC and Peacock, was its most-watched since 2021.

Across all platforms, the event drew in 7.6 million viewers, marking a 2% increase in viewership when compared to the 2023 version of the event. Over the past two years, the special has grown in total viewership. The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” currently stands as the most-watched entertainment special on NBC in 2024. However, with the summer Olympics in Paris set to debut later this month and the “Macy’s Day Parade” on the horizon in November, this July 4th celebration will likely be bested as the year continues.

This year’s special featured musical performances from Amber Mark, Brandy Clark, Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Mickey Guyton, Tanner Adell and the War and Treaty. But, as is always the case, the real stars of the show were the fireworks. Situated on the banks of the Hudson River this year, the display featured more than 60,000 shells that reached more than 1,000 feet into the sky.

NBC and Peacock’s telecast of the event was produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

Macy’s has sponsored New York City’s annual 4th of July celebration since 1976. The fireworks display remains the biggest one in America released on Independence Day. For the first time in more than a decade, the explosive display was launched from the Hudson instead of the East River, giving the West Side of Manhattan and parts of New Jersey a prime seat to the show.