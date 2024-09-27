Maggie Smith Remembered by Daniel Radcliffe, ‘Downton Abbey’ Cast and More

Dame Maggie Smith is being remember fondly following her death at age 89 on Friday. Her loyal fans and heartbroken co-stars even made “RIP Queen” trend online as they remembered the late actress’ most iconic TV and film scenes.

“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, “Sister Act” actress Whoopi Goldberg and “Downton Abbey” co-stars Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery were among the first to speak out.

“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her,” Radcliffe said in a statement. “The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was, ‘Would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of, ‘Don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease.”

“She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films. She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” he continued. “I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Meanwhile, fellow “Harry Potter” star Bonnie Wright wrote, “Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house. You will be so missed by the ‘Harry Potter’ community.”

Goldberg also paid tribute to the late actress, writing on Instagram, “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family… RIP.”

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family,” Bonneville said in a statement, while Dockery added, “There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family.”

A message of condolence from His Majesty The King following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/SiKw8EEHva — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2024

On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, “The end of an era of the sheer definition of what it means to be an actor. You created characters that clung to us, moved us, entertained us … made us look within. You defied the expectations of age … crossed generations. You were greatness personified Dame Maggie Smith. ‘A lady always knows when it’s time to leave.’ Godspeed.”

The official social media accounts for her iconic franchises also celebrated her memory.

“Dame Maggie Smith was a shining force as Professor McGonagall in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films,” the Wizarding World shared. “We are so saddened to hear of her passing today, aged 89. Her quick wit and formidable presence as the Head of Gryffindor House made sure Hogwarts was always in safe hands.”

The official Instagram page for “Downton Abbey” also paid tribute to the actress, writing, “A true British icon. Thank you for everything, Dame Maggie Smith.”

Other celebrities like George Takei and Rob Lowe also took a moment to pay their respects, as did many notable names from the U.K. and fans worldwide:

A grand star of screen and stage has departed. Maggie Smith, known most recently for her unforgettable roles as the Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey and as Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, passed away at age 89. Fans both old and young shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2024

RIP Dame Maggie Smith.

Magnificent actress, magnificent lady. As entertaining, sharp and witty off screen as she was off it. A very very sad loss for Britain. pic.twitter.com/9KaVxl5N0D — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 27, 2024

Saddened to hear Dame Maggie Smith has passed. I had the unforgettable experience of working with her; sharing a two-shot was like being paired with a lion. She could eat anyone alive, and often did. But funny, and great company. And suffered no fools. We will never see another.… pic.twitter.com/wjJCL7FqWf — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 27, 2024

The saddest news: the death of Dame Maggie Smith marks the end of a golden era & a quite extraordinary life. She was a truly great actress, “one of the greats” & simply the best company: wise, witty, waspish, wonderful. One of a kind in every way & consequently irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/34EOnE4Zgp — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) September 27, 2024

We’re devastated to hear of the death of

Dame Maggie Smith, whose career has spanned the theatrical, film and television world without equal. 💔



Her relationship with the National Theatre began in its very first season in 1963, working alongside Laurence Olivier at the Old Vic. pic.twitter.com/2SX0L4GUio — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith has died.



What a great privilege it was to work with her & play a small part in her creation of Violet Countess of Grantham



A titan of the filmocracy, Maggie embodied the aristocracy with absolute ease: she made us gasp, shudder and laugh. She was #TheBestOfThem pic.twitter.com/HHogckzyGf — Alastair Bruce (@AlastairBruce_) September 27, 2024

We lost such a great talent. RIP Queen. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/3EIk4EOeMu — IamMaebee⁷🥢 (@MaebeeIam) September 27, 2024

Hook & Sister Act were my two earliest memories of Maggie Smith.



I imagine this how she met Robin at the Pearly Gates🙏🏻😇

pic.twitter.com/QaoKzTE2N1 — Sarah Woodall (@Woodall8Sarah) September 27, 2024

“Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes.” — Maggie Smith



RIP, Queen 🕊️💫 — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) September 27, 2024

rip to one of the greatest, maggie smith, may you continue to be cutthroat wherever you may be pic.twitter.com/MVyEUpRd37 — amy elouise (@foxgrove_) September 27, 2024

One of the most iconic scenes of Harry Potter series feat Maggie Smith aka Ms McGonagall!

Farewell Professor McGonagall, RIP queen!#MaggieSmith pic.twitter.com/hmNtBtX8Cx — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) September 27, 2024

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and California Suite won her Oscars, but this line reading from Downton Abbey made her iconic. RIP to the great Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/v33Yxo5NEp — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 27, 2024

