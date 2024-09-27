Maggie Smith Remembered by Daniel Radcliffe, ‘Downton Abbey’ Cast and More

Dame Maggie Smith is being remember fondly following her death at age 89 on Friday. Her loyal fans and heartbroken co-stars even made “RIP Queen” trend online as they remembered the late actress’ most iconic TV and film scenes.
“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe, “Sister Act” actress Whoopi Goldberg and “Downton Abbey” co-stars Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery were among the first to speak out.
“The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her,” Radcliffe said in a statement. “The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was, ‘Would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of, ‘Don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease.”
“She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films. She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny,” he continued. “I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”
Meanwhile, fellow “Harry Potter” star Bonnie Wright wrote, “Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house. You will be so missed by the ‘Harry Potter’ community.”
Goldberg also paid tribute to the late actress, writing on Instagram, “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family… RIP.”
“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family,” Bonneville said in a statement, while Dockery added, “There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family.”
On Instagram, Viola Davis wrote, “The end of an era of the sheer definition of what it means to be an actor. You created characters that clung to us, moved us, entertained us … made us look within. You defied the expectations of age … crossed generations. You were greatness personified Dame Maggie Smith. ‘A lady always knows when it’s time to leave.’ Godspeed.”
The official social media accounts for her iconic franchises also celebrated her memory.
“Dame Maggie Smith was a shining force as Professor McGonagall in all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films,” the Wizarding World shared. “We are so saddened to hear of her passing today, aged 89. Her quick wit and formidable presence as the Head of Gryffindor House made sure Hogwarts was always in safe hands.”
The official Instagram page for “Downton Abbey” also paid tribute to the actress, writing, “A true British icon. Thank you for everything, Dame Maggie Smith.”
Other celebrities like George Takei and Rob Lowe also took a moment to pay their respects, as did many notable names from the U.K. and fans worldwide:
We lost such a great talent. RIP Queen. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/3EIk4EOeMu— IamMaebee⁷🥢 (@MaebeeIam) September 27, 2024
Hook & Sister Act were my two earliest memories of Maggie Smith.— Sarah Woodall (@Woodall8Sarah) September 27, 2024
I imagine this how she met Robin at the Pearly Gates🙏🏻😇
pic.twitter.com/QaoKzTE2N1
“Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes.” — Maggie Smith— Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) September 27, 2024
RIP, Queen 🕊️💫
