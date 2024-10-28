Magnolia Network President Talks Harnessing ‘Evolving’ Streaming Audience Amid Unscripted Slowdown

Office With a View: Allison Page discusses how the Chip and Joanna Gaines-founded brand has shifted to reach “the broadest audience possible” while maintaining linear favorites

Magnolia Network President Allison Page (Magnolia Network/TheWrap)

As unscripted TV execs and producers breathe their way through an industry slowdown, Magnolia Network president Allison Page has turned her attention towards harnessing the channel’s “evolving” streaming audience.

“I think of it not just as a contraction, but an evolution to whatever the new world will be — I don’t think we’re all the way there yet, but it’s clear that the methods and models of 10 years ago don’t work in the same way,” Page told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View series. “At HGTV, we could make 10 new pilots, and one or two of them would turn into series that came back again and again … It’s harder to build in linear now, with so much of a move to streaming.”

