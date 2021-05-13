Majorie Taylor Greene Confronts AOC, Accuses Her of Backing ‘Terrorists’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted Democratic peer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday in the Capitol building Wednesday, yelling at her and demanding to know why she supports, in Taylor Greene’s words, “terrorists.”

The incident was witnessed and subsequently reported by Washington Post journalists, who added that Ocasio-Cortez did not acknowledge Greene. The congresswomen were leaving the House chamber when Taylor Greene repeatedly yelled, “Hey, Alexandria!”

“You don’t care about the American people Why do you support terrorists and antifa?” Greene shouted. Antifa is a loose coalition of anti-fascist protestors the right has falsely tied to the Capitol attacks and Black Lives Matter movement.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office later told the Post, “Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer. We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One Member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Congresswoman Greene’s attacks.”

Indeed, Rep. Cori Bush announced she was moving her office away from Greene’s in January after, she said, Greene “lashed out” at her.

Online, observers compared the attempted confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez to another of Greene’s public attempts to battle her political foes face-to-face. Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg trended on Twitter Thursday as users shared an old video of Greene following him down the sidewalk and yelling at him when he was on Capitol Hill to advocate for gun reform.