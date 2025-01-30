Makeup Veteran Lois Burwell Resigns From Film Academy Board of Governors

Lois Burwell, the Oscar-winning makeup artist for “Braveheart,” has resigned from the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, citing personal reasons.

Her departure was announced in an email to members of the makeup and hairstyling branch of the Academy by fellow governors Howard Berger and Linda Flowers. Emmy-winning “Westworld” makeup artist Gerald Quist, who was runner-up to Burwell in the last Board of Governors election, will serve out the remainder of the term through summer 2027, per the Academy’s bylaws.

Burwell’s departure was first reported by THR. Read the full memo below.





Dear Makeup and Hairstyling Branch members,

We are writing to share that Lois Burwell has resigned from the Academy Board of Governors due to personal reasons, effective immediately. We wish Lois the best and sincerely thank her for her commitment to our branch and her many years of service to the Academy.

Per the Academy’s bylaws, should any vacancy occur in the Board of Governors due to the resignation of a governor before the end of that governor’s term, that vacancy will be filled until the end of that governor’s term by the second-place finisher for that position in the immediately preceding election for that position. We are pleased to share Gerald Quist will serve as our new branch governor, effective immediately, and will serve out the remainder of the term, which ends in the summer of 2027.

We hope you can all join us on Saturday, March 1 at the Academy Museum for our annual Oscars Season: Nominees Spotlight program celebrating the five nominated achievements.

All the best,

Howard and Linda