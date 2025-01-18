Human Rights Activist Mandana Dayani Appointed to Holocaust Memorial Council Board of Trustees

Business leader and human rights activist Mandana Dayani was appointed Friday to the Holocaust Memorial Council board of trustees.

Dayani was appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on the council just days before the end of his term. Dayani is the founder of civic engagement organization I Am a Voter, and most recently served as the president of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s company Archewell.

“Advocating against antisemitism and standing in support of Israel has been one of the most meaningful privileges of my life,” Dayani said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to President Biden for this profound honor, and I remain deeply committed to our community and to ensuring that the promise of ‘Never Again’ truly means ‘Never Again.’”

Dayani was not the only addition to the council made this week. TheWrap exclusively reported earlier Friday that Matthew Segal – the co-founder and CEO of ATTN: – was also appointed to the board of trustees.

“I’m honored to be appointed by President Biden to serve in this post. The promise to ‘never forget’ the horrors of the Holocaust is more urgent than ever in the age of online misinformation,” Segal said in a statement to TheWrap. “I look forward to leveraging my skills as a storyteller and advocate to ensure this promise remains steadfast for generations to come.”

The United States Holocaust Memorial Council was established by Congress in 1980. It consists of 55 members appointed by the president, as well as five members each from the Senate and House of Representatives and three ex-officio members from the Departments of Education, Interior and State.

Current U.S. Senate appointees include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen.

