CEO Matthew Segal Says the ‘Secret Sauce’ to Social Video Giant ATTN: Is Trying ‘Not to Traffic in Anger’

When it comes to digital media, Matthew Segal has seen — and been through — it all.

Segal is the co-founder of ATTN:, the video-focused digital media company that specializes in fun-yet-informative content on a wide range of topics, from social issues and finance to politics and personal health.

ATTN: celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, but in the world of online media, the Los Angeles-based company may as well be celebrating its 100th birthday, considering the changes to the industry Segal and his team have seen. Whether it’s the widespread “pivot to video” movement that hit outlets in the late 2010s or the rise of TikTok and Instagram as key platforms for reaching millennial and Gen Z viewers, ATTN: has found a way to not only survive, but thrive.