Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron recalled an interaction with Larry David that could have been fodder for “Curb Your Enthusiasm” had it not been so metatextual. Indeed, one time Maron mistakenly called Larry David’s then-wife Laurie David the name of his TV wife, Cheryl.

“One time we interviewed [David’s] wife on ‘Air America’ because she was involved with something, and it was a very, not a great phone interview because I called her Cheryl, who is Larry David’s TV wife,” Maron said on his podcast “WTF With Marc Maron.” He said the incident happened “years ago.”

Cheryl, of course, is the name of the character played by Cheryl Hines on David’s HBO comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which is loosely based on his life.

“I apologized to her, and she goes, ‘That’s never happened before.’ And that was sort of the end of any possible good vibe to that interview,” he continued. “That was years ago when they were still married.”

Aside from the flub, Maron went on to remember other run-ins with David’s entourage, and even a moment he shared with David himself. At the time the two were boarding the same flight, but David was in the first group and Maron was riding in the coach section of the plane. Maron said their exchange could have been material for an episode on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“He boards first. I board with coach, and I walk by him and he’s like, ‘This would actually be a pretty good plot for a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ episode.’ It would be some side story about him feeling self-conscious just because someone he knows has to walk by him and sit in coach.”

Years later, Maron said David did remember their interaction.

“When I was in D.C. interviewing [David], he said he remembered that, and he remembered thinking, at that time, that he was going to board and it was going to be awkward because I was going to have to walk by him into the coach section. He remembered feeling that it was awkward.”