Mark Cuban Tells Hannity: Trump Only Wants to Run a Campaign, Not a Country (Video)

The “Shark Tank” star sparred with the Fox News host over Joe Biden’s accomplishments

| June 24, 2020 @ 7:29 AM Last Updated: June 24, 2020 @ 7:33 AM

During a Tuesday night appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Mark Cuban voiced his support for presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden and dismissed President Donald Trump’s interest in running a country at all.

Cuban said Biden “a hundred percent, absolutely” has the stamina and alertness to be president, then noted, “Donald Trump doesn’t want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign. Joe Biden actually wants to run a country.”

After Hannity said Cuban was just providing a “bumper sticker” slogan, the “Shark Tank” star then praised former president Barack Obama’s administration, during which Biden served as vice president.

Also Read: MSNBC's Scarborough: Trump 'Does Not Look Like a Man Who Wants to Be Re-Elected' (Video)

“Obama and Biden, they took over after the last really bad recession and grew the economy continuously, but when they had a problem to solve — which was the great recession 12 years ago — they solved it,” Cuban explained when discussing how much, if any, credit for the current economy should be taken by Trump and his administration.

Cuban called the Affordable Care Act Obama and Biden’s “greatest accomplishment,” then lamented “it’s unfortunate” the Trump administration “is trying to dismantle it.”

Still, his support for Biden comes from a more personal place: “The one event I went for entrepreneurs in the White House that Joe Biden put on and spoke about his support for entrepreneurship is one more event than Donald Trump has ever thrown for entrepreneurs in the White House or anywhere else.”

Hannity wrapped up the segment saying he admired Cuban in spite of thinking his “politics are nuts,” then said, “I’m gonna give you time to do your research. I’m gonna invite you back on the show and you tell me the great record of Joe Biden in the last 50 years.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
1 of 63

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE