During a Tuesday night appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Mark Cuban voiced his support for presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden and dismissed President Donald Trump’s interest in running a country at all.

Cuban said Biden “a hundred percent, absolutely” has the stamina and alertness to be president, then noted, “Donald Trump doesn’t want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign. Joe Biden actually wants to run a country.”

After Hannity said Cuban was just providing a “bumper sticker” slogan, the “Shark Tank” star then praised former president Barack Obama’s administration, during which Biden served as vice president.

“Obama and Biden, they took over after the last really bad recession and grew the economy continuously, but when they had a problem to solve — which was the great recession 12 years ago — they solved it,” Cuban explained when discussing how much, if any, credit for the current economy should be taken by Trump and his administration.

Cuban called the Affordable Care Act Obama and Biden’s “greatest accomplishment,” then lamented “it’s unfortunate” the Trump administration “is trying to dismantle it.”

Still, his support for Biden comes from a more personal place: “The one event I went for entrepreneurs in the White House that Joe Biden put on and spoke about his support for entrepreneurship is one more event than Donald Trump has ever thrown for entrepreneurs in the White House or anywhere else.”

Hannity wrapped up the segment saying he admired Cuban in spite of thinking his “politics are nuts,” then said, “I’m gonna give you time to do your research. I’m gonna invite you back on the show and you tell me the great record of Joe Biden in the last 50 years.”

Watch above via Fox News.