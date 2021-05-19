Mark Labbett, AKA ‘The Beast,’ Joins ABC’s ‘The Chase’ Season 2

Mark Labbett, AKA “The Beast,” has joined Season 2 of ABC’s “The Chase.” Don’t fret, “Jeopardy!” fans: James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter are all still taking turns chasing contestants. (And Sara Haines is still hosting.)

“The Beast” is the only chaser who has appeared on the UK, Australian and U.S. versions of the ITV quiz show. He began his 600-plus game career in 2009 as the concept’s very first chaser.

Labbett was the lone chaser on the GSN version in 2013.

“The Chase” is described as a heart-racing quiz show where each hourlong episode features up to 166 questions, across all topics, and the chance at winning huge sums of cash while playing against three of the best trivia titans in the world.

“The Chase” is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are executive producers.

Watch a brief teaser of “The Beast” via the video above.

Mark Labbett has appeared as a contestant on several other television quiz shows and is a regular in quizzing competitions, including “Fifteen to One” (1990); “University Challenge” (1996 and 1997); “Mastermind” (1999 and 2000); “Countdown” (2000); “Stakeout” (2001); “Grand Slam” (2003); “Brain Teaser” (2004); “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” and “Millionaire Live” (2005); “The National Lottery People’s Quiz” and “Are You an Egghead?” (2007).

Labbett holds a master’s degree in mathematics from Oxford as well as teaching and law degrees. He ranked sixth in the World Mental Calculations championships at the Mind Sports Olympiad in 2003, and he claims to be the second scariest chaser. He says the honor of the scariest chaser belongs to his British colleague Anne ”The Governess” Hegerty, also the godmother to his son.

Season 2 of “The Chase” premieres Sunday, June 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC.