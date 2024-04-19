Mustafa Shakir, Cam Gigandet, André Eriksen, Lio Tipton and Marshawn Lynch Round Out ‘With Love’ Cast

Mustafa Shakir, Cam Gigandet, André Eriksen, Lio Tipton and Marshawn Lynch round out the rest of the cast of 87 North’s and Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan’s action movie “With Love” for Universal Pictures, the company announced on Friday.

They join Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, and Daniel Wu in the project.

Universal will release “With Love” on Feb. 7, 2025.

The 87North project marks the former child star’s first leading film role after winning the Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and will be directed by Jonathan Eusebio (second unit director “Deadpool 2,” “Violent Night”) in his theatrical feature film directorial debut.

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce through their 87North (“Bullet Train,” “Violent Night” and the upcoming “The Fall Guy”) banner.

“With Love” is written by Josh Stoddard (“Warrior,” “Kaleidoscope”), Luke Passmore (“Archenemy,” “Slaughterhouse Rulez”) and Matthew Murray (“Sheltered,” “CloudStreet: Soaring the American West”).

Plot details are being under wraps, but Quan has quite the background as a martial artist, so expect elevated fight choreography in the pic. Universal’s Executive Vice President of Production Development Jay Polidoro and Director of Production Development Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the Studio.

Marshawn Lynch (Photo by Alex “Ghost” Hernandez.)

Marshawn Lynch is a former All-Pro NFL running back & Super Bowl Champion for the Seattle Seahawks. Since retirement he has acted in a number of projects, most recently “Bottoms,” and will next be seen in Amazon MGM’s “The Pickup.” Additional credits include appearances in the series “No Script,” “Westworld” and “Murderville.” He also stars & directs the “N’ Yo’ City” segments on Thursday Night Football for Amazon Prime Video.

Mustafa Shakir is best known for his roles in “The Deuce,” “Luke Cage,” “Cowboy Bebop” and “Emancipation.” Other recent credits include “Ghosted,” the Apple/Skydance feature, opposite Chris Evans and Ana de Arms and “Brawl in Cell Block 99” opposite Vince Vaughn. Mustafa is also a Harlem raised Hip Hop artist who’s collaborated with legendary producers Pete Rock, 9th Wonder, and Mark Batson. He has started his own label ibreakrecords music.

Cam Gigandet’s many feature credits include “Violent Night” for Universal; “Without Remorse” for Amazon; “The Magnificent Seven” for MGM; “Twilight” and “Never Back Down” for Summit; and “Easy A,” “Priest,” “Burlesque” and “The Roommate” for Screen Gems.

André Eriksen Andre can currently be seen in the Universal Pictures “Violent Night,” directed by Tommy Wirkola, in the role of “Gingerbread” a huge supporting, run of picture role of which has received high praise for his performance. He can also be seen as the male lead of a Swedish series called, “Svartsjön” aka “Black Lake.” He just worked an episodes of the Netflix animated series “Captain Fall” in the role of “Hans”, a German crewman who leads a group of men in a rebellion.

Lio Tipton was most seen in a leading role opposite Jake Lacy and Colin Hanks in the Peacock limited series, “A Friend of the Family,” which Eliza Hittman directed and executive produced. They made their Cannes Film Festival debut last year in Weston Razooli’s feature “Riddle of Fire,” which they produced and starred in. Yellow Veil Pictures is set to distribute the film theatrically on March 22.

Lynch is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Shakir is repped by Gersh, Robyn Bluestone Management and Schreck Rose Dapello. Gigandet is repped by Independent Artist Group. Eriksen is repped by Crimson Media and CESD. Tipton is repped by Mosaic, Paradigm, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.