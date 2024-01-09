Marvel’s “Echo” is doing its own thing. The first series to debut under the “Marvel Spotlight” banner, “Echo” is also Marvel’s first TV-MA series and represents a new strategy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a few ways — but perhaps most notably for folks who just want to watch the show, it’s a big change in how they’re approaching the streaming release.

With that in mind, here’s your complete guide to everything you need to know about the “Echo” release schedule and how to watch the latest MCU series on streaming.

When is “Echo’s” premiere date?

“Echo” premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Where is “Echo” streaming?

The series will stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.

That makes “Echo” the first MCU series to get a dual streaming release on both of Disney’s streaming services.

The first three episodes of “Secret Invasion” were available on Hulu, but you had to subscribe to Disney+ to watch the rest. Hulu subscribers will have access to the complete season of “Echo” until April 9 — however, if you want to revisit her debut in “Hawkeye,” you’ll still need that Disney+ subscription.

What time does “Echo” start streaming?

All episodes of “Echo” will be available to watch on both Disney+ and Hulu at 9 p.m. ET on Jan 6., 2024.

It is also the first MCU series to get a binge model release, rather than the traditional week-to-week episode schedule.

How many episodes are there?

“Echo” has five episodes, which makes it a pretty quick binge.

What is “Marvel Spotlight”?

“Echo” is the first “Marvel Spotlight” show, but what does that mean? Is it in continuity with the rest of the MCU? Let “Echo’s” Executive Producer and Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum explain:

“Marvel Spotlight is about resetting the audience’s expectations. Not everything is tied to a mainline Avengers story or is a necessary path on the road to this ‘big thing.’ There’s no homework required. You can watch it, and we’re going to fill in the blanks. Yes, Maya was in ‘Hawkeye,’ but if you never saw ‘Hawkeye,’ believe me, we’re going to tell you everything you need to know so that you can start from scratch when you watch this show.”

For the record, that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see the Marvel Spotlight characters popping up in the big tentpole films either. Winderbaum continues:

“She is still technically breathing the same air as the Avengers, but it’s not required viewing. You can watch Echo on its own and not feel like you need to watch anything before or after. Will Maya pop up again somewhere else down the line? It’s quite possible. Could she be in an Avengers movie? You never can tell. But that’s not really what the Marvel Spotlight brand is about. The Marvel Spotlight brand is saying, ‘This a complete meal in and of itself.’”