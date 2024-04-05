Nicholas Galitzine and Julianne Moore are stirring up mischief and mayhem as the scheming mother-son duo in the new Starz drama, “Mary & George.”
The series follows Moore’s Mary Villiers, a mother who sees the potential for her son, George (Galitzine), to move up the ranks in the Court of England by seducing King James I (Tony Curran). While Mary and George remain laser-focused on their mission, plenty of figures get caught in their twisted web along the way.
For the full break down of the “Mary & George” cast and character — and where you might recognize each actor — see below.
Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers
Nicholas Galitzine stars George Villiers, Mary’s second son, who is sent to France against his wishes by his mother to learn the ways of a true gentleman. Growing out of his naiveté, he schemes with his mother to seduce King James I in an effort to gain unprecedented power.
Galitzine is best known for starring in “Red, White & Royal Blue,” “Bottoms,” the Camila Cabello-led “Cinderella” and “Purple Hearts.” He will also star opposite Anne Hathaway in the upcoming film “The Idea of You.”
Julianne Moore in Mary Villiers
Julianne Moore stars as Mary Villiers, mother to George and several other children, who is determined to pave the way for George’s success and rise to power. After fighting her way to a comfortable lifestyle, Mary won’t let anything stop her from ensuring her children continue her legacy by any means necessary.
Moore recently starred in “May December” alongside Natalie Portman and “Sharper,” and her impressive portfolio includes “Still Alice,” “Crazy, Stupid Love,” “Far From Heaven,” “Map to the Stars,” “Hannibal,” “The Hunger Games” franchise and “Boogie Nights.”
Tony Curran as King James I
Tony Curran plays King James I, the all-powerful leader of England whose untouchable status is envied by Mary. The King is rather particular about his preferences, but very open in his sexuality, creating an opening for George to develop a relationship with him.
Curran is best known for starring in “Calibre,” “Deadwood: The Movie,” “Outlaw King,” “Defiance,” “Your Honor” and “Ray Donovan.”
Laurie Davidson as Earl Somerset
Laurie Davidson plays Earl Somerset, one of the King’s most consistent lovers, who has a disdain for George.
Davidson has appeared in “Cats,” “The Good Liar,” “Masters of the Air,” “The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die” and “Will.”
Emily Fairn as Jenny
Emily Fairn plays Jenny, a servant who works for the Villiers household and develops a fond relationship with George.
You might have seen Fairn in “Black Mirror,” “The Responder,” “Cobra” or “Chuck Chuck Baby.”
Sean Gilder as Sir Thomas Compton
Sean Gilder plays Sir Thomas Compton, a self-made man whom Mary takes as a second husband. Despite marrying her, Thomas finds himself guarding parts of his fortune.
Gilder can be seen in “King Arthur,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Fall,” “Slow Horses” and “Our Girl.”
