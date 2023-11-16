Julianne Moore and “Red, White & Royal Blue” star Nicholas Galitzine play a scheming mother and son duo with murder on their minds in the upcoming series “Mary & George.”

The period drama, whose U.S. and Canada rights were acquired by Starz, follows a “treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James,” according to the official logline.

Inspired by a true story, Moore takes on the role of Countess of Buckingham Mary Villiers, who guided her son, George, to seduce King James I (Tony Curran) in 17th century England in the hopes of becoming his all-powerful lover.

“Mother, have you found me a wife yet?” Galitzine’s George asked in the teaser, to which Moore’s Mary responds, “I think we aim higher.”

With the scandal and seduction that follows, it’s clear Mary’s ruthlessness is directing the duo’s heartless plans, as Mary remarks, “if I were a man and I looked like you, I’d rule the f–king planet.”

In addition to Moore, Galitzine and Curran, the ensemble cast of “Mary & George” includes Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Trine Dyrholm, Sean Gilder, Adrian Rawlins, Mark O’Halloran, Laurie Davidson, Samuel Blenkin, Jacob McCarthy, Tom Victor, Alice Grant, Amelia Gething, Mirren Mack, Rina Mahoney and Simon Russell Beale.

Hailing from Hera Pictures in association with Sky Studios, the drama series is inspired by Benjamin Woolley’s book “The King’s Assassin,” and is written by D.C. Moore, who executive produces alongside Oliver Hermanus, Julianne Moore, Liza Marshall, who EPs for Hera Pictures, and Sam Hoyle, who EPs for Sky Studios. Hermanus serves as as lead director for the series.

The series is slated for 2024 premiere as a Starz original in the U.S. and Canada.

“‘Mary & George’ is the perfect complement to Starz’s provocative slate and we’re thrilled to partner with Sky Studios to bring this extraordinary series to U.S. audiences,” Starz president of domestic networks Alison Hoffman said in a statement. “We can’t wait for the world to discover the untold story of Mary Villiers, who mastered the art of sexual and political conquests in a male-dominated society. And to have Julianne leading this remarkable cast is a dream.”