Mary J. Blige Signs Deal to Produce ‘Family Affair’-Inspired Lifetime Movie and Future Films

Mary J. Blige has signed a new multi-picture deal with Lifetime, which comes after the release of her 2023 films “Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman.” The first project the Emmy and nine-time Grammy award-winning actress and singer has queued up is a TV film tentatively titled “Family Affair,” which is inspired by her 2001 hit that shares the same.

“Real Love” and “Strength of a Woman” stars Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi are set to reprise their roles from previous Blige-inspired films.

Here’s the official description of the flick. Production for the film starts this month.

“Kendra and Ben move out of the city in hopes of finally building a life together. With all their family around and inserted in their lives, tensions rise as they struggle with fertility issues and Kendra tries to find her footing with Ben’s son Miles. Their relationship reaches a boiling point when Ben secretly helps his brother, and Kendra returns to the city and an old friend comes back into her life. The family must come together to help Kendra and Ben save their relationship and stay true to their real love.”

Troy Scott directs from a script written by Rachel Ingram. Blige will produce the film under her Blue Butterfly production house alongside executive producers Jordan Davis and John Davis of Davis Entertainment, who also produced “Real Love and “Strength of a Woman.”

Other producers for “Family Affair” include Bruce Miller and Milana Edwards-Brooks for Blue Butterfly, as well as Alexus and Da’Vinchi. Front Street Pictures produces.

Blige has been booked and busy — the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul recently announced her “For My Fans Tour” on “Sherri.”

“When it’s all said and done, it’s never all said and done, I owe my fans a gratitude I can’t put into words, so I put it into a show. The For My Fans Tour coming soon, see you there,” she wrote Monday on Instagram.



