Fresh off of her stunning performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, Mary J. Blige is teaming up with Lifetime for a new movie inspired by one of her classic hits.

On Wednesday, Lifetime announced its partnership with the multi-hyphenate on “Real Love,” a new film. Blige will serve as the executive producer of the original, romantic drama film named after her 1992 song “Real Love.”

Here’s the logline for the movie: In the coming-of-age romantic drama “Real Love,” Kendra sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies. But when she meet’s her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love.

Blige is producing the film through her production company Blue Butterfly alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson.

“I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way,” Blige said in a statement. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of ‘Real Love.'”

“Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all, and we are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love,” Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime and LMN, said in a statement.

The film “Real Love” is being written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. Blige, Ayars and Jackson executive produce for Blue Butterfly and Jordan and John Davis executive produce for Davis Entertainment. Sony Pictures Television is distributing the movie.

“Real Love” was Blige’s first Top 10 hit.