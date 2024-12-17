Mason Gooding Set to Return for ‘Scream 7’

Mason Gooding is set to return in Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures’ “Scream 7,” reprising his role as Chad Meeks-Martin from “Scream” (2022) and “Scream VI” (2023), according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Gooding joins Neve Campbell and new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace and Sam Rechner. There’s no official word yet on Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere nor Jasmin Savoy Brown’s involvement, while fellow “core four” members Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega will not be returning.

The seventh installment of the classic meta-horror franchise will be released on Feb. 27, 2026.

It was previously announced that Campbell would return to the series as longtime heroine Sidney Prescott after stepping out of “Scream VI” in 2023 over a pay dispute. Created by Kevin Williamson alongside late director Wes Craven, “Scream” became one of the defining horror series of the 1990s for its satire of slasher film tropes.

After the release of “Scream 4” in 2011, the series remained dormant for over a decade until it was revived in 2022 by Paramount and Spyglass with a fifth installment that saw newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison and Jenna Ortega join Campbell and fellow longtime series stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox. The film was a success, grossing $138 million against a $24 million budget and bridged a gap between generations with Gen Z moviegoers flocking to see the ’90s franchise in theaters. Collectively, the “Scream” franchise has earned more than $900 million in worldwide box office receipts.

Williamson is directing with Guy Busick writing (after “Scream 5” and “VI” co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s exit). Project X Entertainment’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein are producing.

Gooding stars opposite Olivia Holt in the upcoming horror film “Heart Eyes” for Screen Gems and Spyglass, in theaters Feb. 7, 2025. He can currently be seen in Kyle Mooney’s disaster comedy “Y2K” and marked his feature film debut in “Booksmart.”