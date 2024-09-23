‘Friends’ Competition Series Ordered at Max in Honor of Sitcom’s 30th Anniversary

Max has greenlit the first “Friends”-themed competition show as part of a celebration of the original sitcom’s 30th anniversary.

“Fast Friends,” a new four-part game show, will take place in the series’ iconic sets and see fans relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games that will keep even the most die-hard fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan.

The series begins production next month at “The Friends Experience: The One in New York City,” which features 18 nostalgia-filled rooms, activations and recreated sets, spanning two stories and 17,000 sq. ft. dedicated to the show’s history. In addition to the NYC location, The Friends Experience has a long-term location in London and will soon open another in Las Vegas, with more locations to be announced. It has traveled to 25 cities across eight countries worldwide.

“Fast Friends” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, with Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault and Dan Norris serving as executive producers and Richard Burgio serving as co-executive producer.

In addition to the new series, Max is offering its Ultimate Ad-Free subscribers the ability to enjoy their favorite “Friends” episodes in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR10 on supported devices.

The service has also created a new design for the “Friends” collection page, with new themed rails with handpicked episodes, including:

The Most Watched Episodes

Chandler Bing, the King of One-Liners (Best of Chandler)

How YOU Doin’? (Best of Joey)

We Were on a Break (Ross and Rachel Highlights)

On Monica’s Menu (Best of Monica)

Friendsgiving (Thanksgiving Episodes)

Phoebe Buffay, AKA Regina Phalange (Best of Phoebe)

The One with the Celebrity Guest

Max will also offer bonus featurettes, including “Friends From The Start,” in which the creative team discusses the development and casting of the show while reflecting on challenges that arose during the early years; “When Friends Become Family,” which delves into the inspiration and development of some of the show’s most iconic episodes and favorite moments; and “The Legacy of Friends,” in which the creative team discusses bringing the show to an end and reflects on the pop culture influence and lasting legacy of the series.