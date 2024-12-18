Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Renewed for Season 4

Fresh off the conclusion (maybe?) of “Yellowstone,” another Taylor Sheridan show just got renewed. “Mayor of Kingstown” will return for Season 4, Paramount+ announced on Wednesday, ensuring that Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky will be back.

Sheridan co-created the drama series with Hugh Dillon, and the third season ranked as the No. 1 series on Paramount+ throughout its run.

In Season 3, a series of explosions rocked Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob set up shop in the city, and a drug war raged inside and outside prison walls. The pressure was on Mike McLusky to end the war but things got complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatened to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Renner returned to “Mayor of Kingstown” for Season 3 following his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023.

The series is one of several shows that Sheridan has set up at Paramount+, including “Landman,” “1923,” “Lioness,” “Tulsa King,” “1883” and “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” His latest “Yellowstone” spinoff “The Madison” is gearing up to start production with Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox in the lead roles.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss Gatsiounis, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner and writer for the series.

“Mayor of Kingstown” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions exclusively for Paramount+.