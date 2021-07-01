Meghan McCain to Exit ‘The View’ After 4 Seasons

Meghan McCain will be leaving ABC’s “The View” after four seasons, according to reports.

The report surfaced in the Daily Mail early Thursday and said she would be leaving, but co-hosts like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar weren’t told in advance. McCain did not immediately confirm the reports but did remove a reference to her role on the panel show from her Twitter bio.

Variety reported that McCain’s last day will be the end of currently airing 24th season. People reported that McCain will remain through the end of July.

A representative for ABC did not immediately return a request for comment or confirmation.

McCain offers conservative opinions on the panel, which typically features more liberal women like Goldberg and Behar. She’s gotten into on-air fights with them repeatedly but she and Behar have had a particularly tumultuous on-air relationship.

Sometimes, these fights have been so significant that McCain or one of her co-hosts has to address them later. In 2019, after a contentious moment between McCain and Goldberg, Goldberg told viewers, “Things get heated on this show. If you watch the show, you know this has happened over the years. We’re really passionate … Sometimes, we’re not as polite as could be.”

She compared the panelists on the ABC talk show to the viewers’ own families, saying the same kind of disagreements happen around family tables, too, and no viewer could possibly deny it, so they should “calm down.”

McCain joined the program in 2017, replacing conservative co-host Jedediah Bila.