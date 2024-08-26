Megyn Kelly slammed a Washington Post journalist for referring to Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, as a “sex symbol” in her latest piece, “Doug Emhoff, Modern-Day Sex Symbol.”

“The media is absolutely disgusting,” Kelly said of The Post’s Catherine Rampell and her column, which was published Friday. In the story, Rampell outlines Emhoff’s background as a former corporate lawyer, his previous remarks uplifting feminism and how he’s the “modern female fantasy.” The piece tells longtime Hollywood heartthrobs like Ryan Gosling to “move over.”

Watch Kelly’s full reaction video below:

For Kelly, she felt this was Rampell’s way of trying to redeem herself with Democratic readers.

“This is very interesting … She’s the one who wrote the piece ripping Kamala’s economic plan to shreds on the price gouging, saying this is ridiculous when they’re accusing you of being a communist, maybe don’t propose communism as your economic plan,” Kelly said. “[Rampell] got killed by her readers on the left about the current second gentleman, a man who may I remind you cheated on his first wife with the nanny whom he impregnated.”

She continued: “They either aborted the child or he abandoned the child. Either way, no bueno.”

Emhoff admitted to having an extramarital affair during his first marriage with Kerstin Emhoff. The two separated after the other woman, who has not been named, became pregnant. Emhoff reportedly shared that the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Per CBS, two sources close to the situation said the woman was a schoolteacher, not a nanny as Kelly stated.

While Harris nor her campaign have presented Emhoff to be the people’s choice for “Most Debonair,” they have platformed Emhoff’s face on promotional materials like T-shirts. On Harris and Walz’s official store, clothing picturing a younger Emhoff have completely sold out. His T-shirts are part of the campaign’s “throwback” memorabilia. Additional items include images of Harris when she was in college, and the site even has an entire clothing section dedicated to Walz, titled “Coach’s Collection.”

