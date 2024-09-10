Melania Trump Suggests ‘More to the Story’ of Assassination Attempt in Cryptic Video: ‘We Need to Uncover the Truth’

Melania Trump suggests there is “more to the story” of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a cryptic video posted to X on Tuesday, a rare public statement from the reclusive former First Lady whose memoir is coming out soon.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible distressing experience,” she says, addressing the camera directly. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And we need to uncover the truth.”

Local police assisting the Secret Service during the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pa., reported seeing Thomas Matthew Crooks in the area and up on a rooftop before his bullet grazed the former president’s ear. Crooks was shot and killed, but not before his hail of gunfire killed 50-year-old spectator Corey Comperatore and bloodied its intended target.

https://x.com/MELANIATRUMP/status/1833476085998063741?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1833476085998063741%7Ctwgr%5E3ce82b320fd6674dc8323a70ff2b66e1b5736044%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mediaite.com%2Fnews%2Fwe-must-uncover-the-truth-melania-trump-floats-conspiracy-about-the-assassination-attempt-on-her-husband-in-ominous-video%2F

It’s not imminently clear whether she addresses the shooting in her memoir “Melania,” which will be released by Skyhorse Publishing on Oct. 8.

In a release announcement, Skyhorse says the book “invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life. ‘Melania’ includes personal stories and family photos she has never before shared with the public.”

Donald’s third wife was notoriously private during her husband’s first term, focusing on her son Barron and promoting her “Be Best” initiative regarding children’s health. Apart from an appearance at Trump’s campaign-launch event and another at the RNC, Melania has largely stayed off the 2024 campaign trail.